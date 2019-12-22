FG Redeploys 107 Senior Civil Servants In Massive Shake Up

At least 107 senior civil servants have been redeployed by the Federal Government across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), Concise News reports.

The redeployment was announced in a circular dated December 20, 2019, signed and released by the Director Overseeing Office of the Permanent Secretary, Career Management Office, I.A Mariga, on behalf of the acting Head of the Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan.

According to the circular, those affected in the mass redeployment are directors, deputy directors and assistant directors who were moved to fill vacancies created in their new stations either because of promotion or retirement of former holders of the positions.

Mariga directed that the processes of handing and takeover must be concluded not later than Monday, December 30, warning that any disregard for the directive would attract appropriate sanctions.

He added that those affected by the deployment include newly promoted and existing directorate level officers.

The circular read, “I am directed to convey the approval of the acting Head of the Civil Service of the Federation for the deployment of 107 directorate level officers on Salary Grade Levels 15 to 17 under the pool of the OHCSF.

“All handing and takeover processes should be completed on or before Monday, December 30.

“Any disregard of this deployment shall be treated in accordance with the provisions of PSR 030301(b).”