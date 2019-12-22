CBN Reduces ATM Withdrawal Fee From N65 To N35

Nigeria’s apex bank has reduced the withdrawal fee charged for the use of other banks’ Automated Teller Machines (ATM) from N65 to N35.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) made this known as part of the major highlights of the new Guide to Bank Charges released on Sunday.

According to the CBN, the N35 ATM fee should be removed from customers’ accounts after the third withdrawal within one month.

The CBN also warned banks to comply fully to the new guidelines adding that any bank that violates the provisions of the guidelines would be sanctioned.

The apex bank also removed Card Maintenance Fee on all cards linked to current accounts.

It also asked banks to charge a maximum of N1 per mille for customer induced debit transactions to third parties and transfers or lodgments to the customers’ account in other banks on current accounts only.

The guidelines also pegged the Advance Payment Guarantee to a maximum of one percent of the APG value in the first year and 0.5 percent for subsequent years on contingent liabilities.

It reads in part, “Financial Institutions are to note that any breach of the provisions of this Guide carries a penalty of N2,000,000 per infraction or as may be determined by the CBN from time to time.

” Failure to comply with CBN’s directive in respect of any infraction shall attract a further penalty of N2,000,000 daily until the directive is complied with or as may be determined by the CBN from time to time.”