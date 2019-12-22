Biafra: What Nnamdi Kanu Said About Danjuma’s Alarm On State Of Nation

The leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has urged the Igbos to immediately make decisions on the secession of the country before it is too late.

Kanu said this on Saturday in a live broadcast while reacting to a statement made by former Chief of Army Staff, Gen Theophilus Danjuma (retd), on the state of the nation.

Concise News had reported that Danjuma had said in Ibadan on Thursday that if he reveals what is happening in the country, many Nigerians will no longer sleep.

He accused activists in the south-west of losing their voice and asked them to wake up and save the country from the “fifth columnist” who have put the country in a hole.

He stated: “In Yorubaland, everybody seems to have lost their voice, scared. And people appear not to care about what is happening.

“If I tell you what I know that is happening in Nigeria today, you will no longer sleep. So, Chief Ayo Adebanjo’s warning and advice is very timely. If you want details, I will give it to you privately.

“We are in a big hole as a nation. And people who put us in this hole have continued today. So, we’ve to wake up. Only we can save ourselves.

“The fifth columnists’ activities going on among your people are not helping matters. May Almighty God continue to bless this country, but only we can save ourselves from ourselves.”

Reacting, Nnamdi Kanu alleged that the ‘Fulanis’ will continue to rule Nigeria because they own the military, INEC and judiciary.

According to the IPOB leader, Danjuma’s statement has confirmed his claims on Buhari’s death.

He said: “Danjuma was prominent in the running of the zoo. They are all under a satanic oath but thought it will be rosy for them and never realized that Abba Kyari has other plans for them.

“Now they know the trouble Nigeria is in under the present administration.

“They know the truth that Buhari is dead and what we have is Jubril of Sudan but didn’t want to say the truth because they don’t want to prove IPOB is correct to the world.

“If we don’t do anything and do it quickly, it will be too late for us. Didn’t you hear what Danjuma said?

“I said it that two things will give us Biafra; the involvement of our women and the rising of our people in the United States.

“Do you know why Fulanis will rule the zoo for 100 years? It’s because they own the military, INEC and the judiciary.

“Danjuma, Uzor Kalu, Ifeanyi Ubah, all of them were warned and told that the only way you can survive is by supporting IPOB.”