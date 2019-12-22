Bayern Munich Appoint Hansi Flick Until End Of Season

Bayern Munich on Sunday confirmed interim boss Hansi Flick will remain head coach “until at least” the end of the season after winning eight of his 10 games in charge.

While there have been rumors surrounding Bayern and other managers, including recently sacked Mauricio Pochettino, Bayern has decided that their current strong form was evidence enough to give Hansi Flick the remainder of the year.

“FC Bayern and Hansi Flick have agreed” that he “will remain head coach… at least until the end of the current season,” the club said in a statement.

“A continuation of Hansi Flick as head coach beyond that is a conceivable option for FC Bayern.”

When asked about the reasoning behind the decision, Sporting Director Hasan Salihamidžić said: “The fact that our players have been so convincing in the past few weeks in terms of their play and character shows we are on the right track with Hansi Flick at the head of the coaching team. I am happy that we will continue working together.

“Hansi deserves our trust. I am convinced we can achieve our sporting goals with him, whether in the Bundesliga, the DFB Cup or the Champions League.”