Will Fatoyinbo Invite Naira Marley To Perform ‘Tesumole’ In COZA?

In what appears to be a slight swipe at Biodun Fatoyinbo of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) , Davido has said that the pastor might invite Naira Marley for performance of one of his songs titled “Tesumole”.

Concise News reports that Naira Marley had taken to Twitter to express his desire to have a pastor call him to perform the song, which is a track off his just released EP titled “LOL”

“I know one pastor will call me to come perform Tesumole at their church soon. Shebi omo Jesu ni iwo.” The “Soapy” crooner wrote.

Responding, Davido tweeted “Get ready, Biodun Fatoyinbo will call. you soon to perform Tesumole in one of his church event this December.”

Davido’s response is coming after a doctored video of Davido promoting COZA‘s upcoming programme surfaced online.

The “Fall” crooner was spotted in the clip alongside a little girl and an older woman for the programme titled “12 days of glory.”

Since the video surfaced on social media platforms, the singer has been receiving backlashes, as many claim he was promoting a church in which the pastor has been accused of rape.

Recall that COZA pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo is facing legal battle for allegedly raping celebrity photographer, Busola Dakolo, when she was a teenager.

But Davido took to his Twitter handle to clear the air on the alleged adver, saying he would not hesitate to take an action if the video is not addressed by those concerned.