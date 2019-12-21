Why FG Must Ban Imported Dresses – Fashion Designer

The Federal Government must ban the importation of foreign dresses for the Nigerian fashion industry to strive, according to a fashion designer Alex Olusanya.

Olusanya spoke in Abuja to a cross-section of journalists where he urged President Muhammad Buhari to help the fashion industry by taking the same step in the agricultural industry which made Nigerians to start buying home-grown rice.

“The fashion industry is a multi-billion industry for any nation and Nigeria inclusive. Many young educated fashion designers and even many of the uneducated ones by the roadside shops depend on this as a source of income,” he said.

“This, in turn, brings money back into the account of the government, this is why our government needs to be part of the fashion industry and boost it more to grow.

“The major submission to his Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari is to order the temporary stoppage of all forms of Importation of fashion materials, imported clothes and so on that we can easily get here at affordable prices; basically Nigerians need to start patronising Nigerian designs.

“Look at what is happening in the agric sector; more Nigerians are now consuming made in Nigerian rice, the farmers are smiling to the bank and more money goes around the economy.

“We need that type of intervention in the fashion sector and it will be a win-win situation for all.”