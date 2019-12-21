Video: Styl Plus’ Electrifying Performance At Zlatan’s Concert

Nigerians were taken by surprise with the appearance of popular R&B and pop musical group, Styl Plus, who showed up Zlatan’s concert days ago, Concise News reports.

As usual, the group thrilled the audience with several hit songs like “Run Away,” “Olufunmi,” “Imagine that” and a few more songs.

Styl Plus was formed in 1997, made up of Shifi Emoefe, Tunde Akinsanmi, Yemi Akinwonmi and Lanre Faneyi, who is now late.

Watch their performance below