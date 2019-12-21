Video: Styl Plus’ Electrifying Performance At Zlatan’s Concert

Nigerians were taken by surprise with the appearance of popular R&B and pop musical group, Styl Plus, who showed up Zlatan’s concert days ago, Concise News reports.
As usual, the group thrilled the audience with several hit songs like “Run Away,” “Olufunmi,” “Imagine that” and a few more songs.
Styl Plus was formed in 1997, made up of Shifi Emoefe, Tunde Akinsanmi, Yemi Akinwonmi and Lanre Faneyi, who is now late.
Watch their performance below
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters
Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here.
Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.