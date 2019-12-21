Trump’s US Includes Nigeria In ‘Religious Persecution’ Watchlist

The United States has included Nigeria in its Special Watchlist (SWL) for governments that have engaged in or tolerated severe violations of religious freedom, according to the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Pompeo, who made this known in a statement issued Friday, gave an indication that Nigeria is on the list, which also include Russia, Cuba, Sudan, and Uzbekistan, due to the Boko Haram insurgency.

“These designations underscore the United States’ commitment to protect those who seek to exercise their freedom of religion or belief,” Pompeo noted.

“We believe that everyone, everywhere, at all times, should have the right to live according to the dictates of their conscience.

“We will continue to challenge state and non-state entities that seek to infringe upon those fundamental rights and to ensure they are held to account for their actions.”