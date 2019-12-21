Saidi Balogun Opens Up On Remarrying Faithia Williams

Veteran Nollywood actor, Saidi Balogun has cleared the air on speculations that he is back with his estranged wife Faithia William, after they both have been spotted at social gatherings.

Speaking during a recent interview, Balogun said he has not nursed the thoughts of remarrying Faithia, as they both have a lot of other things to attend to.

According to the veteran, they both are cool and communicate very well on the welfare of their children and their education.

” There is absolutely no truth in it; we are not back together and have not in anyway discussed anything of such. It has not crossed my mind and I am sure she is also too busy to be thinking of something that idle”

“I have so much on my hands at the moment and have made up my mind to make the best out of them. Apart from my acting career and production activities, I also have a role to play at Adron Homes and Properties Limited as Director of Brand and Corporate Communications; so you can see that I have more than enough to keep me busy”.

“We have no issues whatsoever! She is the mother of my children and that will forever be a unifying factor. That we are no longer husband and wife does not make is enemies. We talk regularly on the welfare of the children and their education. We have no problem”,

“I am a full blooded man, young and active, so it can’t be out of place for me to have another relationship. I will however not mention her name or reveal her identity.

Aside the fact that I need to respect her privacy, I have also learnt my lesson in not making my relationship a subject of media gossip. I will be a fool to make the same mistake”

Meanwhile, Fathia earlier announced the release of a new movie featuring herself and Balogun, after 13 years of acting in same movie.