Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Saturday, Dec. 21st, 2019

Counsel to Mohammed Bello Adoke, Mike Ozekhome, has said that the detention of former attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice is “unnecessary”. The senior advocate of Nigeria also asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to release his client on health grounds.

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has ‘accepted’ the appointment of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje as the chairman of the Kano State Council of Chiefs. Ganduje, in a letter on Thursday, gave a two-day ultimatum to the Emir to either confirm his acceptance or reject the appointment.

Former Minister of Defence General Theophilus Danjuma (retd.) has said that if he reveals what is happening in the country, many Nigerians will no longer sleep. He said this at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, during a book launch by the Nigerian Tribune.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday inaugurated the National Action Committee (NAC) for implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement. Concise News reports that President Buhari had approved the establishment of the committee with the mandate to undertake a process of engagement with stakeholders to sensitize them on the opportunities and challenges of the AfCFTA.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been granted permission by the FCT High Court in Maitama to detain the former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke, for 14 days. Justice Othman Musa on Friday granted the request contained in an ex parte application filed and moved by the EFCC’s lawyer, Fatima Mustapha, on Friday.

Thirty-three heads of courts in 11 states of the federation have approved by the National Judicial Council (NJC). According to a statement on Thursday by NJC Director of Information, Soji Oye, the Council considered the list of candidates presented by its Interview Committee during its meeting which held on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to a statement by Theophilus Danjuma, former Defence Minister, where he said that what he knows about happenings in Nigeria will make some lose sleep. Concise News reports that Danjuma, on Friday, disclosed that Nigerians won’t sleep if he reveals what is happening in the country.

Two students of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), who ended up in a Bosnian refugee camp, have been released, according to the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM). The students, Abia Uchenna and Eboh Chinedu had attended an international table tennis competition in Croatia, before they ended up in a Bosnian refugee camp.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa, Friday, inaugurated a healthcare facility tied to the Department of State Services (DSS) in Yola, Concise News reports. It was learned that the facility was built by the DSS in partnership with the Adamawa Primary Healthcare Development Agency.

Newly appointed Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants to implement a culture shift at Arsenal and says he will give “every drop of blood” to make the club better. The former Gunners captain returned to the Emirates as their new head coach on Friday, signing a three-and-a-half-year deal after leaving his role as Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City.

