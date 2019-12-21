Naira Marley Hints At Performing In Cage During Concert

Sometimes, the unusual should be expected from singer and the king of the Marlian nation, Naira Marley who took to Twitter to reveal he might performing in the cage in his upcoming concert.

Marley made the revelation, while recounting how he was mobbed by fans, during his performance at Zlatan Ibile’s concert, days ago.

The “Opotoyi” crooner’s concert dubbed, Marlian Fest is coming up on December 30 and the singer appears to have been gearing up for it, as he considers staying in cage for his performance.

“Maybe I will need to b in the cage for Marlian Fest” Marley wrote.

Perhaps, popular comedian Owen Gee was right by ranking the controversial singer as the current Nigerian artiste with the strongest fan base.

Owen Gee said this on his Instagram handle where he reacted to a scenario where Marley’s fans kissed the singer’s banners for his show scheduled to hold on December 3o.

“Naira Marley @officialnairam1 is currently the Nigerian artiste with the strongest fan Base, I saw members of his NO BELT gang going around kissing his banners for his 30th December show,they kissed it like it was really Marley, hmm this MARLIAN movement is not a joke”. the comedian wrote.