N-Power: Minister Meets With State Focal Persons (Photos/Video)

N-Power: Minister Meets With State Focal Persons (Photos/Videos)

Farouq said her ministry was making efforts to develop an exit plan for beneficiaries who have spent two years (Photo: Sadiya Farouq/Twitter)

As the Federal Government keep on with the N-Power scheme, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq on Saturday met with State Focal Persons of Nigeria’s Social Investment, Concise News reports.

The NSIP programme comprises components such as N-Power, National Home Grown School Feeding, Government Enterprise Empowerment Programme and the National Conditional Cash Transfer Programme.

N-Power Programme is the job creation component of the NSIP which is providing economic and manpower development through employment creation, skills development and innovation transfer to youths between the ages of 18–35.

In light of the social intervention programmes, the FG in 2016 appointed Focal Persons for the 36 states of the federation.

The Presidency which spoke through Laolu Akande, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, advised the applicants then to look for the focal persons in their states for proper guidance rather than going to the local government councils.

“We have met with all Focal persons appointed by the states/FCT and we know they are busy working on the deployment.

“In some states, the governors picked Commissioners as focal persons, and in some cases the Governors picked Special Advisers or Assistants. We know some states have started deploying indeed”, Akande said three years ago.

Now, the NSIPs have been moved from the office of the Vice-President to Farouq’s ministry by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Watch the minister’s address below:

