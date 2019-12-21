Liverpool Vs Flamengo: How To Live Stream Fifa Club World Cup Final

Liverpool are one game away from becoming world champions as they face Flamengo in the Fifa Club World Cup final Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were made to work hard in the semi-finals as Roberto Firmino’s late goal earned a 2-1 win over Monterrey.

Now the Champions League holders go up against Flamengo, who beat Al-Hilal 3-1 on Tuesday to reach the final.

With Liverpool looking to round of a memorable 2019 with another high-profile trophy, Klopp needs one more push from his ‘mentality giants’ in Qatar.

With kick-off scheduled for 6:30pm GMT, here’s how you can watch the Club World Cup final for free:

TV channel: Those with a valid TV licence can watch the match for absolutely free on BBC Two, with coverage starting at 5:15pm GMT.

Live stream: Again, those with a valid TV license can watch online on any device via the BBC iPlayer.

Team news

Liverpool look set to welcome back Virgil van Dijk. The Dutchman missed the midweek semi-final victory over Monterrey due to illness, with midfielder Jordan Henderson taking his place, but has returned to training since and should be available.

It looks unlikely that Gini Wijnaldum will be ready as he continues to nurse a muscle strain, but Klopp is expected to restore a number of big guns who failed to make the starting XI on Wednesday – namely Trent Alexander- Arnold, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

Klopp’s biggest decision comes in midfield, where he must choose between Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain or Naby Keita, with the Guinean’s recent goalscoring form likely to earn him the nod.

Liverpool predicted lineup: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Keita, Milner; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Club World Cup squad: Alisson, Van Dijk, Wijnaldum, Milner, Keita, Firmino, Mane, Salah, Gomez, Adrian, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana, Lonergan, Shaqiri, Robertson, Origi, Jones, Alexander-Arnold, Williams.

