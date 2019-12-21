Latest Kogi State Online News Headlines For Today December 21st

Good day, and welcome to the Concise News compilation of the latest Kogi State news online headlines for today, December 21st, 2019.

Kogi: Governor Yahaya Bello Dissolves Exco

Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello has dissolved the state executive council ahead of his second term inauguration in January 2020.

Bello, who dissolved the executive at a valedictory session on Wednesday, commended them for their contributions to the development of the state since the inception of his administration.

Addressing a session of the council after a meeting, governor Bello expressed appreciation for their services to the state.

Amongst those retained amidst the reshuffle are Secretary to the State Government, the Chief of Staff, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, and the State Security Adviser.

Others were the Head of Service, the state Accountant General, State Auditor-General, Local Government Auditor General, and the deputy Chief of Staff. Read more here.

Kogi: Police Make Position Clear On Firecrackers In State

The Police Command in Kogi has banned the use of firecrackers across the state.

The state Commissioner of police, Akeem Busari, announced the ban in a statement in Lokoja on Friday.

The statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP William Aya, quoted Busari as saying that the ban on the use of firecrackers was due to the threat it posed to security of lives and property.

He admonished parents and guardians to restrain their children and wards from the use of the devices throughout the festive season.

“Anybody caught using the knockout will be arrested and prosecuted,” he warned.

The command advised all law-abiding citizens to go about their lawful businesses, warning that the command would not hesitate to apply the full wrath of law against any persons that took the law into their hands.

