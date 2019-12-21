Latest Biafra News Online Update Today Saturday, December 21st 2019

A pleasant day to you and welcome to the compilation of the latest world Biafra online news headlines on Concise for today, Saturday December 21st, 2019.

Here are the latest Biafra news headlines

Biafra: IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu Announces Town Hall Meeting In Trump’s Country

Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu on Friday announced that there would be a town hall meeting in USA in pursuant of his Biafran cause.

The controversial political activist in a Tweet says the discourse will hold tomorrow (Saturday) at the UCN Foundation Inc Headquarters.

The Abia-born Biafra promoter writes on his known Twitter: “I will have a town hall meeting in Nottingham Baltimore USA. Read more here.

Biafra: IPOB Sends ‘Strong’ Warning To ‘Lagos/Abuja Politicians’

The outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has warned Nigerian politicians “who were involved in the conspiracy with Fulani cabals to bring Rural Grazing Area (RUGA) settlements and Fulani military into our land” to ‘retrace their steps’.

“IPOB agitation is not just for the liberation and well-being of Biafrans alone but for the betterment of every living soul unfortunate enough to be trapped in the cesspit of corruption, backwardness, hardship and totalitarianism that Nigeria has become,” the Media and Publicity Secretary of the organisation, Comrade Emma Powerful wrote in a statement issued on Thursday. Read more here.

And that’s all on the latest Biafra news headlines on Concise for today. More Biafra and Nigerian news headlines are on this dependable website! Do enjoy the rest of your day.