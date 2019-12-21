Latest Benue State News Online Today December 21st 2019

The Federal Ministry of Water Resources has declared Gwer East Local Government Area in Benue, Open-Defecation-Free (ODF), having met the requirement slated in the ODF protocol for hygiene promotion.

Emmanuel Awe, Director, Water Quality Supply and Sanitation, Federal Ministry of Water Resources, declared the area ODF on Thursday after it met the stipulated requirement.

Before attaining the ODF status, communities would have eliminated open defecation and imbibed total sanitation practices which include personal, environmental and domestic hygiene.

The communities would have also had 100 per cent toilet use and increased ownership and sustainability of hygiene and sanitation services.

Awe, represented by Mrs. Kogbara Ayaba, from the ministry, commended the people of Gwer East for the landmark achievement.

Benue: Operation Whirl Stroke Winds Down

Combating insecurity in Benue state, the Nigeria Defense Headquarters (DHQ), on Friday said that Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) had achieved its set mandate and would wind down in phases.

The Acting Director, Defence Information, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in Gbise, Katsina-Ala Local Government Area, during a media tour of crisis-hit areas in Benue and Taraba.

OPWS, which was launched on May 2018, with a mandate to end the herders/farmers crisis, covers Benue, Taraba and Nasarawa states.

The troops were also tasked to flush out all armed militia gangs terrorising parts of Benue and Taraba.

Nwachukwu explained that the DHQ was not planning to immediately shot down the operation even though OPWS had achieved its set mandate.