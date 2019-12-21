Lagos-Ibadan Railway: Construction Firm Infuriates Minister

The delay by the China Civil Engineering and Construction Corporation (CCECC) in finishing the 10 railway stations along Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail line is embarrassing, according to the Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi.

Concise News understands that Amaechi said this on Friday during an inspection of the rail project where he noted that the contractor handling the 156km rail line CCECC reduced the pace of work between November and December.

According to Amaechi, the government needs to meet with the construction firm to iron out the issue, saying that the slow pace of work cannot continue.

“The delay is becoming an embarrassment and I think we need to meet with the CCECC,” he said. “We cannot continue like this. The speed has reduced drastically this time, we need to meet with the management of CCECC. We have a problem with CCECC honestly.”

In addition, he lamented that pace of work at the Agbado, Kajola, Papalanto and Abeokuta railways stations, saying the contractor had promised to finish the stations within three months.

The former Rivers State governor insisted that the stations should be completed by the end of January 2020, and not by April when the project is expected to be inaugurated.