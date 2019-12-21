Lady Gaga Says She Can’t Remember When Last She Bathed

While many may see this as absurdity, American singer turned actress Lady Gaga has revealed that she can’t remember the last time she bathed, Concise News understands.

Lady Gaga made this known on her Twitter handle, while she teased what many fans hope will be her sixth studio album come 2020.

The pop superstar, whose name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, had tweeted “My assistant: when’s the last time you bathed, Me: i don’t remember.”

#LG6

my assistant: when’s the last time you bathed

me: i don’t remember — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) December 19, 2019

Responding, a follower said “I was also diagnosed with fibromyalgia about ten years ago. It truly is an effort to just shower some days.

Recall that two years ago, the 33-year-old superstar, who revealed that she suffers from chronic disease, fibromyalgia, which could lead to a challenge in taking a shower.

“I was taken to hospital it’s not simply hip pain or wear and tear from tour, I’m in severe pain. I’m in good hands w/ the very best doctors,” she tweeted.