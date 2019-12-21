Kogi: Police Make Position Clear On Use Firecrackers In State

The Police Command in Kogi has banned the use of firecrackers across the state, Concise News reports.

The state Commissioner of police, Akeem Busari, announced the ban in a statement in Lokoja on Friday.

The statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP William Aya, quoted Busari as saying that the ban on the use of firecrackers was due to the threat it posed to security of lives and property.

He admonished parents and guardians to restrain their children and wards from the use of the devices throughout the festive season.

“Anybody caught using the knockout will be arrested and prosecuted,” he warned.

The command advised all law-abiding citizens to go about their lawful businesses, warning that the command would not hesitate to apply the full wrath of law against any persons that took the law into their hands.

It assured the people of adequate security before, during and after the Yuletide.

It appealed to the people to support the police and other security agencies with timely and credible information on the activities of criminal elements.

Yuletide: Traders optimistic of better sales in spite of present lull

In related news, traders at the popular Dosumu and Balogun markets, of Idumota, Lagos Island on Friday expressed optimism over the sales of goods as the Yuletide and New Year celebrations approach.

The traders made their views known in separate interviews with NAN in Lagos.

Iya Oloja, Irewolede Modern Market Idumota, Mrs Kudirat Owowale, divulged that in spite of a 30 per cent decline recorded in the sales of textile, there was still hope, as sales were expected to soar by weekend till the incoming year.

She attributed the decline to border closure , foreign exchange rate and a lull in economic activities.

Owowale urged that disbursement of intervention funds as released be closely monitored to ensure that grassroots textile dealers benefit maximally.

“This year is not good at all as we have recorded a 30 per cent decline due to the reduction of money in circulation, border closure and foreign currency issues. “Our major customers from Ghana cannot come in to buy from us and even when we buy, the exchange rate is high and we also have to pay additional charges for air travel since land has become quite difficult,” she said.

According to her, the market will move if there is a change in the present situation.