Since the news of Tboss’s baby’s arrival surfaced in the social media community, trolls have always doubted the paternity of the little one as many claim the former BBNaija housemate is a baby mama.

Concise News reports that trolls have always in one way or the other thrown some jabs at Tboss, even though she does not fail to drag them in the mud.

Hours ago, the reality star shared a sultry photo on Instagram handle, after a user complimented her beauty, saying “this baby mama be looking cute and young than the slay queens without a kid…”

In her response, Tboss corrected the user saying she is just a mama and not a baby mama.

“I’m not a baby mama. I am a mama. Just a mama. Please stand corrected” the mother of one replied.

Recall that many of her fans earlier alleged that former Big Brother Africa housemate Uti Nwachukwu or Nigerian music executive Ubi Franklin was the baby’s father.

Some also claimed Kogi state senator, Dino Melaye was responsible for her pregnancy.

She welcomed the baby in the earlier in July.