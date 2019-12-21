How Man Climbed Mast, Sought Prophet T.B Joshua’s Intervention

An unnamed man has vowed to commit suicide by climbing a telecommunications mast in Taraba’s Jalingo capital, this news medium has learned.

The incident took place on Friday with eyewitnesses saying that the man was seen approaching the mast with chains around his waist.

According to the eyewitnesses, they did not know the man’s intention initially but later saw him at the zenith of the mast.

Mohammed Aminu and Suleiman Musa told Channels TV that the man on getting to the zenith of the mast started shouting and throwing down papers with a message tagged: “To Whom It May Concern.”

“I did not know when he climbed the mast; I’m the guardsman here. This is the first of its kind. He was throwing down some papers which were picked by some persons,” Aminu said.

The man said he would only avoid committing suicide if Prophet T.B Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) intervened in his matter.

“People of God, I need your prayer for my safety. As Zacchaeus climbed the sycamore tree to see Jesus Christ out of the crowd, fortunately, he got his salvation from God,” read the inscription on one of the papers he threw down.

“After so many revelations about SCOAN, I am not coming down from this place until prophet T.B. Joshua asks me to come down. This is my last hope even if it is the last thing that I will achieve in life, so be it.

“Please and please prophet of God, help and deliver me for God’s sake.”

Security operatives got to the scene, trying to bring the man down in the dark to stop him from committing suicide.