Gov Abiodun Bans Sell Of Alcohol At Ogun Motor Parks

Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, on Friday said that his government will soon begin to arrest and prosecute alcoholic dealers and consumers of illicit drugs in all its motor parks across the state.

The governor disclosed this while declaring open a one-day seminar on road safety during the festive season, tagged -“Safer Roads, Safer Season in Ogun State”, organised by the State Interim Committee on Transportation in conjunction with Tunes Communications Limited held in Abeokuta.

Represented by his Deputy, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, the governor said the transport committee would put necessary measures in place to curb sales of alcohol in all the motor parks across the state, attributing its consumption by drivers to one of the factors responsible for accidents on the highways.

The Governor, who was said drivers should have self-control, noting that even if the system officially banned sales of alcohol at motor parks, self-policing is required, such that even if anyone is given alcohol for free, he should reject it.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Ogun State Interim Committee on Transportation, Sunday Adeniyi while speaking in line with “don’t drink and drive” campaign safety slogan of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), said the Dapo Abiodun’s administration was working towards collaborating with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for possible arrest and prosecution of alcoholic dealers at Ogun motor parks.

According to him, alcoholic consumption by commercial drivers was responsible for the majority of the road crashes witnessed over the years, stressing that the state will do everything possible to eradicate alcoholic consumption by drivers.