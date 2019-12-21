Former Man United Defender Diagnosed With Heart Condition

Former Manchester United defender and now Ajax player, Daley Blind has been diagnosed with a heart condition.

Concise News reports that Blind, who spent four years at Old Trafford between 2014-18, suffered from dizziness during Ajax’s UEFA Champions League defeat against Valencia on December 10 and was taken for tests.

The tests revealed he has heart muscle inflammation (cardiomyopathy), and he has been fitted with a subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillator (an electronic device that constantly monitors his heart rhythm).

The severity of the condition remains unknown.

An Ajax statement posted online stated: “Daley Blind has been diagnosed with heart muscle inflammation.

“The central defender has undergone an extensive medical examination in recent days, following the dizziness that briefly bothered him during the Ajax v Valencia match.

“It was then decided to place a subcutaneous ICD with Blind, a device that is applied under the skin.”

Blind took to social media to release his own statement, which said: “Ajax have just posted an update of my condition online, the most important thing is that I am feeling good at the moment.

“I’m trying to come back as soon as possible, thank you for everything and see you guys soon.”

Ajax partners with dugout to expand global reach

Meanwhile, Global media platform Dugout has announced a new partnership with Ajax that will grow the club’s global fan base and expand its reach internationally.

Ajax is the latest big-name club to join Dugout’s growing global community, which now includes 96 of the world’s biggest clubs, federations and leagues.

With 34 Eredivisie titles, 19 KNVB Cups and a slew of international trophies, Ajax is the Netherlands’ most successful football club.

Ajax’s signing comes at a time of rapid growth for Dugout, which is the only media company owned by the world’s top football clubs, whose founding members include Barcelona, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, A.C. Milan, Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Juventus.

The new partnership will ensure Ajax can better engage existing fans and reach new audiences through high-quality, original and exclusive football content delivered directly to fans worldwide via Dugout and its global network of premium publishers.

Dugout Co-Founder and Chairman, Elliot Richardson, said: “We are delighted to partner with Dutch champions Ajax – one of the most prestigious and highly regarded clubs in the world. This partnership will ensure fans across the globe will have direct access to great Ajax content, both on and off the pitch, enabling the club to develop an even deeper connection with its audience, while expanding its global reach.

“Ajax is a fantastic addition to the Dugout family and an important component of our ongoing strategy built on a unique collaborative approach. Dugout is proud to partner with 96 member clubs, federations and leagues and work with a global network of 75 premium publishers delivering content to over 60 million users a month. We remain on track to become one of the largest football content providers in the world.”

AFC Ajax Chief Commercial Officer, Menno Geelen, said: “Dugout has been running an exciting business for years, expanding in terms of club partnerships and publishing partners. Therefore, we are excited to partner with them, as this fits perfectly in our increasing focus, to develop a strong international partnership proposition and grow internationally. Dugout is the perfect partner to help us fulfil this ambition.”