Foremost Islamic Cleric Reveals Major Cause Of Marriage Collapse In Nigeria

The Chief Imam of Ansarudeen Society Worldwide, Sheikh Abdurahman Ahmad, says impatience and lack of endurance are the major factors responsible for the early collapse of marriages in Nigeria.

Concise News reports that Ahmad spoke on Saturday in Ibadan during the marriage ceremony between Amirah Sanni and Abdulkabir Alao in Ibadan.

Amirah is the daughter of the Chairman of Muslim Community of Oyo State,Alhaji Kunle Sanni while Abdulkabir is the son of the Baba Adini of Yorubaland, Alhaji Sarafa Ishola.

“Marriages break up nowadays for a lot of reasons but principally many couples are not patient with one another.

“Marriage requires a lot of patience, mutual accommodation and a lot of prayers.

“Marriage requires a lot of determination to make it work because there is a lot of time for blending between the couples and this takes patience and perseverance,”Ahmad said.

He advised couples to be always patient and endure one another to avoid marriage crisis.

The cleric also said a healthy marriage depended on family and society for survival.

The Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, on his part, advised the couple to sustain their initial love before the marriage in order to break the barriers.

“You should maintain the same level of love that you have for yourselves before the marriage as well as show tolerance and understanding,”Gbadebo said.

Dignitaries at the occasion included the Osile of Oke-Ona Egbaland, Oba Adedapo Tejuoso, Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta States, Alhaji Daud Makanjuola and Prof.Daud Noibi.

Man begs court to dissolve marriage over wife’s infidelity

In related news, Sunday Udo, a civil servant, on Thursday begged the Jikwoyi Customary Court in Abuja to dissolve his 28-year-old marriage over his wife’s flirtations with nine men.

Udo made the allegation in a divorce petition he filed against his wife, Eucharia Udo .

“When we got married, we were living together in Lagos, after she delivered our first child, she travelled to the village to see our parents, instead of her to go to my parent’s house, she went to her parent’s house.

“She soon started having affairs with different men which she confessed to me, saying there were nine of them,” he said.

Udo told the court that he reported the matter to his father-in-law who said he was totally against such act.

“I reported the matter to her father, her father asked if that was madness or if something was wrong with her

“When I told my mother about it, she advised me to come and pick my wife and child and take them with me to the city,” the petitioner said.

Udo also told the court that his wife travelled to campaign for politicians without his permission.

“My wife made arrangement with one of her boyfriends so they can travel together and she spent three weeks with her so called boyfriend,” he said.

Udo begged the court to dissolve the marriage.

Alice Udo, the respondent, who was present in court, told the court that she was not willing to open the case herself, that her lawyers would be present at the next sitting.

The Judge, Jemilu Jega, advised the petitioner to reconcile with his wife, saying: “You are already a grandfather, any lady telling you that she loves you, at your age, could probably be talking to your pocket because you have a job,” Jega said.

The case was adjourned until January 13, 2020 for hearing or report of settlement.