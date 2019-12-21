FG Frustrating Onyema, Innoson, Ibeto, Igbo Businessmen – Ohanaeze

Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has claimed that the Federal Government is frustrating businessmen of Igbo extraction like Air Peace boss, Allen Onyema and Innoson’s Chukwumma Innocent.

Concise News understands that the President of the Anambra chapter of the Ohanaeze, Damian Okeke-Ogene, made the claim on Friday during a get-together party organized by its leadership, at his country home, Etti-Nanka in Orumba South Local Government Area of the state.

Damian, therefore, warned that Federal Government to stop stifling Igbo industrialists who have projected a good image for Nigeria.

“These are patriotic and selfless industrialists who have projected the image of Nigeria on the global industrial map and are providing mass employment for Nigerian youths as well as adding to the Gross Domestic Product-GDP of the country,” he said. “So why is the federal government harassing and intimidating them?”

He claimed that “What Chief Chukwumma Innocent and Barrister Allen Onyema, particularly, has accomplished so far, no Indigenous industrialist in Nigeria has been able to do for the development of the country.

“If Innoson Motors were owned by other regional businessmen, no frustration, harassment and intimidation would have come up.

“We call on those involved directly or indirectly in the orchestrated campaign to frustrate our industrious sons to desist from their evil act before it is too late.”

This is as he, however, lauded the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for his drive towards the wellbeing of Ndigbo.