Everton vs Arsenal: Check Out Lineups As Arteta, Ancelotti Watch From Stands

New Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta will watch from the stands as the club take on Everton in Saturday’s early kick-off at Goodison Park, Concise News reports.
Similarly, newly appointed Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is watching from the stands.
The former Chelsea manager, who was sacked by Napoli earlier this month, takes over from Marco Silva, who was dismissed on 6 December.
Full Arsenal lineup
1 Leno
15 Maitland-Niles
21 Chambers
23 David Luiz
77 Saka
11 Torreira
34 Xhaka
24 Nelson
32 Smith Rowe
35 Martinelli
14 Aubameyang
Substitutes
9 Lacazette
19 Pépé
20 Mustafi
26 Martínez
27 Mavropanos
28 Willock
29 Guendouzi
Full Everton lineup
1 Pickford
19 Sidibé
2 Holgate
13 Mina
12 Digne
26 Davies
8 Delph
17 Iwobi
10 G Sigurdsson
7 Richarlison
9 Calvert-Lewin
Substitutes
3 Baines
5 Keane
14 Tosun
20 Bernard
22 Stekelenburg
23 Coleman
27 Kean
Concise News reports that Arteta returned to the Emirates as head coach after penning a three-and-a-half-year deal with the struggling north London side.
The Spaniard left his position as Manchester City assistant manager to replace former Arsenal winger Freddie Ljungberg, who took over as interim head coach after Unai Emery’s sacking at the end of November.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters
Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here.
Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.