Everton vs Arsenal: Check Out Lineups As Arteta, Ancelotti Watch From Stands

New Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta will watch from the stands as the club take on Everton in Saturday’s early kick-off at Goodison Park, Concise News reports.

Similarly, newly appointed Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is watching from the stands.

The former Chelsea manager, who was sacked by Napoli earlier this month, takes over from Marco Silva, who was dismissed on 6 December.

Full Arsenal lineup

1 Leno

15 Maitland-Niles

21 Chambers

23 David Luiz

77 Saka

11 Torreira

34 Xhaka

24 Nelson

32 Smith Rowe

35 Martinelli

14 Aubameyang

Substitutes

9 Lacazette

19 Pépé

20 Mustafi

26 Martínez

27 Mavropanos

28 Willock

29 Guendouzi

Full Everton lineup

1 Pickford

19 Sidibé

2 Holgate

13 Mina

12 Digne

26 Davies

8 Delph

17 Iwobi

10 G Sigurdsson

7 Richarlison

9 Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes

3 Baines

5 Keane

14 Tosun

20 Bernard

22 Stekelenburg

23 Coleman

27 Kean

Concise News reports that Arteta returned to the Emirates as head coach after penning a three-and-a-half-year deal with the struggling north London side.

The Spaniard left his position as Manchester City assistant manager to replace former Arsenal winger Freddie Ljungberg, who took over as interim head coach after Unai Emery’s sacking at the end of November.