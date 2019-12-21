EPL: Pogba Returns To Man United Squad For Watford Game

Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer has included Paul Pogba in Manchester United travelling squad for this weekend’s Premier League clash against Watford.

Pogba has recovered from illness and foot injury having been out of action since September 30th when he picked up a foot injury in the 1-1 draw with Arsenal at Old Trafford.

United left Manchester for Watford on Saturday afternoon ahead of the game on Sunday afternoon.

The Frenchman was spotted by Manchester Evening News photographers among other Man United players to board a plane from Manchester Airport’s private terminal.

Also, Serbia international, Nemanja Matic, is also in the squad despite speculation that he could leave the club in January.

Brandon Williams and Mason Greenwood are others in the squad while James Garner, Angel Gomes and Tahith Chong are left out.

Phil Jones and Diogo Dalot are not part of the team while Marcos Rojo, Eric Bailly and Timothy Fosu-Mensah remain injured.

Goalkeepers: United squad: David de Gea, Sergio Romero, Lee Grant.

Defenders: Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Ashley Young, Victor Lindelof, Brandon Williams, Axel Tuanzebe, Harry Maguire.

Midfielders: Jesse Lingard, Paul Pogba, Fred, Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira, Nemanja Matic, Daniel James.

Forwards: Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford.