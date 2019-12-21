EPL: Man City Fight Back To End Leicester’s Unbeaten Run

Manchester City put a stop to Leicester City’s nine-game unbeaten run in the Premier League after coming from behind to win 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday night.

The reigning champions looked set to lose more ground in the title race when Jamie Vardy continued his red-hot form with a stunning lofted finish on the breakaway – his 16th goal of the season – midway through the first half.

But City produced the response of champions as former Leicester forward Riyad Mahrez’s deflected strike and an Ilkay Gundogan penalty saw them rally to claim the lead before the break.

Kevin De Bruyne, who continued with his red hot form crossed for Gabriel Jesus as he scored his first Etihad goal since January and put the seal on a fourth consecutive victory for Pep Guardiola’s side, as they moved to within a point of second-placed Leicester and 11 behind leaders Liverpool.