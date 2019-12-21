Enugu Govt Awards New Road Projects, To Recruit Statisticians, Vet. Doctors

The Enugu State Executive Council (EXCO) has approved awarding of contracts for the construction and rehabilitation of more urban and rural roads in the state.

This is in keeping with the state government’s commitment to infrastructural development.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting of the State Executive Council (EXCO), the Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, disclosed that Alor Street, which connects Thinker’s Corner with Abakpa Nike road in Enugu East Local Government Area, was approved by the council for rehabilitation, to serve as a bypass.

Aroh further disclosed that the council also approved the construction of Enugu Eke-Ogui Uno-Oma Eke road (Phase II) in Udi LGA and the reconstruction of Forest Crescent (Phase II) in Enugu North LGA.

The commissioner added that the request from the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure for the storm water channelization and discharge at Amalla Orba-Orie Orba- Eke Ovoko road project in Udenu LGA was approved.

He said that the council after studying the report on the proposed construction of 4.5km Ugbaike-Amachalla-Igogoro road in Igbo-Eze North LGA ordered the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure to immediately embark on the scoping and costing of the project and report back in the next meeting of the EXCO for necessary action.

Aroh revealed that the council also approved that an Executive Bill for the amendment of Enugu State Agency for Community and Social Development law be sent to the State Assembly for legislation, in line with the state government’s renewed vigour to advance its rural development policy in the state.

The information commissioner further revealed that the council equally approved the recruitment of thirty (30) Statisticians to aid the work of state Department of Statistics and twenty (20) Veterinary Doctors to contribute positively to the massive efforts being made in the agricultural sector.

Disclosing that the EXCO approved the immediate purchase of 800KVA generator as part of the interventions towards the overhauling of the health system in the state for more efficient service delivery, Aroh stated that “the council decided to set aside, within the next shortest possible time, a special Executive Council session to discuss the future of the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT)”.

According to him, “this planned robust conversation which will take a full EXCO session is going to deal with the immediate situation in ESUT, the problems and prospects of ESUT, and future plans towards the development of our tertiary education in the state”.

Part of the decisions of the council, according to the commissioner, was the appointment of a marketing consultant for the celebration of the 50th anniversary of Enugu Rangers International Football Club, adding that the Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Hon. Vitus Okechi will throw more lights on the issue in due course.