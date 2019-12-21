Edo APC Crisis: Obaseki Rejects Lawan-led Reconciliation Committee

Governor Godwin Obaseki has rejected the Senate President Ahmad Lawan-led National Reconciliation Committee set up to resolve the crisis in the Edo State Chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Concise News understands that the battle between the governor and the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, resulted in a split of the Edo APC into two factions.

Senate President Lawan was on Wednesday appointed as the chairman of the reconciliation committee comprising 10 persons to appease the aggrieved members of the party nationwide.

Other members of the committee are Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Ahmed Wase; Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura; Senator Kashim Shettima; Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor; Alhaji Nasiru Aliko Koki; Senator Khairat Gwadabe-Abdulrazak; Senator Binta Garba and Senator John Enoh (Secretary).

But the Edo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Paul Ohonbamu, and the spokesperson for the state governor, Crusoe Osagie, described both the Senate President and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Wase, as meddlers in the crisis rocking the state chapter of the party.

“We believe the committee does not only fall-short of the most basic of integrity tests, but is also a disservice to genuine efforts to bring a lasting solution to the crisis rocking different chapters of the APC across the country,” they said.

“To the specifics, Senator Lawan and Ahmed Wase in the Senate and the House of Representatives, respectively, presided over the plenary sessions where the motions to take over the Edo State House of Assembly were deliberated. They are also parties in the court case, in which the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt ruled that the National Assembly cannot take over the functions of the Edo State Assembly.

“The NWC, which constituted the reconciliatory committee, is presided over by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, who is a key actor in the crisis in Edo State. With this move, it amounts to him also being the judge in his own case.”