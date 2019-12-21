DPR Speaks About Fuel Scarcity During Christmas, New Year Celebrations

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has assured Nigerians that the agency is working hard to prevent scarcity of petroleum products during Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Concise News reports that DPR Area Controller Abdullahi Jankara made this known on Friday during a stakeholders meeting in Niger State, north-central Nigeria.

According to him, the agency is working round the clock to monitor the distribution of products.

“You can go home and sleep with two of your eyes closed. We are not foreseeing any scarcity of petroleum products this December. And DPR is on top of its work to ensure that all the products that come to Niger State are monitored to the last point they ought to be,” he said.

“So the idea of somebody nursing an idea that there will be scarcity, sleep with your two eyes closed because there will be nothing like that.”

He also said that the DPR boss warned oil and gas marketers in the state to desist from compromising safety regulations, adding that marketers who go contrary to the warning will have their licences withdrawn.

Border Closure: Fuel Consumption Drops By 70 Percent

Meanwhile, the DPR has said that the number of trucks entering Adamawa state, northeast Nigeria, on daily basis has reduced from 100 percent to between 30 and 40.

Adamawa operations controller of the DPR, Ibrahim Ciroma, said this on Friday during an inspection tour of villages in Bele, Maiha local government area and Gurin in Fufore local government area of the state.

“Prior to this closure, the number of trucks we received in Adamawa was up to 100 trucks per day but today it has dropped to between 30 and 40 trucks,” he said.

“So, it’s a clear indication that fuel is not finding its way out of the country.”