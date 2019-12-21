Dikah Out With New Music ‘Free Your Mind’ (Listen To Audio)

Fast-rising afro-pop recording artist under ViDraw Entertainment, Dikah, Known for his tuneful sound and unique African chants has just a new song he titled free your mind.

Real name Henry Okonkwo, the Anambra State indigene who is also is a professional graphic artist and animator will no doubt stamp his name on your playlist.

He released his debut hit single “E no Consine You” in Sept.13 and thereafter released another single dubbed “Tighter” roughly 8 weeks after.

With “tighter” still trending and buzzing everywhere, Dikah makes a surprising return with a new song titled “Free Your Mind” – Produced by Skimzea, Mixed and Mastered by Xuzi.

The multi-talented artist shows no sign of slowing down in dishing out hit records, as he calls on anybody and everybody who is going through life struggles to take a deep breath and calm down – at least for once.

Listen, Download and Dance: