Club World Cup: Firmino Fires Liverpool To First Title

European champions Liverpool claimed its first Club World Cup title after Roberto Firmino struck in extra time as they beat Flamengo 1-0 in Doha on Saturday.
A keenly contested final should have been settled by Firmino long before the 99th minute, but the usually reliable forward twice missed the target when well placed.
Liverpool also had a last-gasp penalty award struck off in normal time following a VAR review, giving Flamengo – victors over the Reds in the 1981 Intercontinental Cup final – a lifeline.
After spurning many chances earlier in the game, it was a reprieve that lasted only nine minutes into extra time, when Henderson set clear Mane, who squared for the composed Firmino to sit down goalkeeper Alves and rifle into the net.
Liverpool finally won the world title after losing out in 1981, 1985 and 2005.
