Carlo Ancelotti Appointed Everton Manager

Everton have appointed former Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti as their manager on a four-and-a-half-year contract.

Concise News reports that the former Chelsea manager, who was sacked by Napoli earlier this month, takes over from Marco Silva, who was dismissed on 6 December.

The club announced his arrival on Saturday before the Premier League clash against struggling Arsenal, who appointed captain midfielder Mikel Arteta as their head coach on Friday.

It is understood that Ancelotti will officially take over on Sunday, and the 60-year-old’s first match in charge will be the home game against Burnley on 26 December.

“This is a great club with a rich history and a very passionate fanbase,” the former AC Milan and Bayern Munich head coach said.

“There is a clear vision from the owner and the board to deliver trophies. That is something that appeals to me as a manager.

“I am thrilled at the prospect of being able to work with everybody at the club to help make that vision a reality.”