Border Closure: Fuel Consumption Drops By 70 Percent

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has said the number of trucks entering Adamawa daily has reduced from 100 to between 30 and 40.

Concise News reports that the Adamawa operations controller of the DPR Ibrahim Ciroma said this on Friday during an inspection tour of villages in Bele, Maiha local government area and Gurin in Fufore local government area of the state.

According to Ciroma, the closure of Nigeria’s borders has ended fuel racketeering along the Adamawa borderline.

“Prior to this closure, the number of trucks we received in Adamawa was up to 100 trucks per day but today it has dropped to between 30 and 40 trucks,” he said. “So, it’s a clear indication that fuel is not finding its way out of the country.”

He said the fall in the supply and availability of fuel in the state is a confirmation “that 70 percent of the products lifted by some marketers were smuggled out of the country.

“I want the people of Adamawa to rest assured that there will be no scarcity. We have substantial quantity at the Yola depot and all filling stations are selling except those in prohibited zones.”

The federal government had closed the land borders in August 2019 to check smuggling and in November, directed that petroleum products should not be supplied to fuel stations within 20km of the borders.