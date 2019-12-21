Biafra: IPOB Sends ‘Strong’ Warning To ‘Lagos/Abuja Politicians’

The outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has warned Nigerian politicians “who were involved in the conspiracy with Fulani cabals to bring Rural Grazing Area (RUGA) settlements and Fulani military into our land” to ‘retrace their steps’, Concise News reports.

“IPOB agitation is not just for the liberation and well-being of Biafrans alone but for the betterment of every living soul unfortunate enough to be trapped in the cesspit of corruption, backwardness, hardship and totalitarianism that Nigeria has become,” the Media and Publicity Secretary of the organisation, Comrade Emma Powerful wrote in a statement issued on Thursday.

The statement read in full: “We the global family of the IPOB, wish to felicitate and commend Biafrans, friends of Biafra and lovers of freedom over their resoluteness, determination and support in the ongoing righteous agitation for the restoration of the nation of Biafra, especially in this season of goodwill.

“We are equally wishing a happy holiday season to all media houses, both print and electronic, online platforms as well as e-warriors and bloggers for their courage and often unbiased reportage in the face of unrelenting dictatorial onslaught and shrinking of civic space in Nigeria.

“We IPOB are warning all corrupt Lagos/Abuja politicians and groups who were involved in the conspiracy with Fulani cabals to bring RUGA and Fulani military into our land as a way of silencing IPOB, reducing our population and intimidating us into accepting the Fulanisation of our way of life, to retrace their steps. We caution them to stay away from anything that may cast them in bad light given that our people are highly upset and would not hesitate to vent their anger on any person or group of persons found to be a Fulani collaborator.