As Born Again Sister, I’ve Been Celibate For Years- Tonto Dikeh

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has revealed that she might be having sexual intimacy in 2020, after being celibate for three years, Concise News reports.
According to Tonto, who claimed to have woken up having sexual urge, her decision to be celibate was birthed out of her spirituality.
The single mother of one, ‘said even though her “baby” has proven himself worthy of her body, abstinence from sex is something she has to do.
“2020 I think I wanna start having sex… I kinda miss the intimacy and all, my baby has been extremely patient and proven himself worthy of my body… but I’m like that’s a sin #bornagainsister things we give up for God… #teamcelibateand proud# ithinkit’stimetogetmarried.
Meanwhile, the screen diva once admitted that her marriage to her son’s father, Olakunle Churchill was a “huge mistake.”
The actress parted ways with Churchill due to infidelity issues and has admitted she made a mistake marrying her former husband.
