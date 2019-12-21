As Born Again Sister, I’ve Been Celibate For Years- Tonto Dikeh

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has revealed that she might be having sexual intimacy in 2020, after being celibate for three years, Concise News reports.

According to Tonto, who claimed to have woken up having sexual urge, her decision to be celibate was birthed out of her spirituality.

The single mother of one, ‘said even though her “baby” has proven himself worthy of her body, abstinence from sex is something she has to do.

“2020 I think I wanna start having sex… I kinda miss the intimacy and all, my baby has been extremely patient and proven himself worthy of my body… but I’m like that’s a sin #bornagainsister things we give up for God… #teamcelibateand proud# ithinkit’stimetogetmarried.

“I woke up horny been celibate for over 3 years call me a virgin” Tonto said.