95% Of Celebrities Wear Fake Items, Daddy Freeze Backs Timaya

While some celebrities have attacked Timaya for saying that some of them in showbiz do not wear original items, controversial OAP Daddy Freeze has supported the afro-dancehall singer’s claim.

Concise News reports that Timaya, in a video on his Instagram handle, sent a strict warning to blogs who come up with list of most stylish celebrities.

The “Sanko”crooner said: “Blogs, don’t put me on the list of most stylish celebrities of the year anymore, I don’t like it, all these your celebrities, musicians or whatsoever you compare me to, they’re friends with tailors, they don’t even wear original stuffs abeg, thank you.”

This statement by Timaya did not go down well with some celebrities who accused the singer of rubbishing his colleagues.

But, Daddy Freeze attested to the claims, blasting some of them saying: “Hate chulo all you want but he spoke the damn truth. I can never forget the fake HUBLOT on the wrist of one of those protesting against piracy or the Fake Richard MILLE on the wrist of a timid celeb.

“The friends to tailors part might have been misunderstood though. I support NIGERIAN Tailors and I wear them proudly.

“But the fake Fendi gang’s got to go extinct this year guys, we can’t keep selling the fake it till you make it BS, act your wage guys!

“95% of celebs wear fake watches, about 80% wear fake shoes and clothes, while they are crying out that their work is pirated, that in my opinion defines hypocrisy.

“You dey pirate Gucci work but you no wan make dem touch your song. You dey wear fake Rolex wey you buy for traffic, come dey vex say dem dey sell your movie for the same traffic, you be cow, maaluu. ~FRZ”