56th ECOWAS Session: Nigeria’s Buhari Joins Other West African Leaders

President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, on Saturday joined other west African leaders for the 56th Ordinary Session of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Concise News reports that the Nigerian leader, in his welcoming address at the Banquet Hall in Abuja, the country’s capital, said the greatest challenge facing the ECOWAS region was terrorism.

He made reference to the recent killing of about 70 military personnel in neigbouring Niger Republic.

But the leader of Africa’s most populous country reassured that his government was devising new strategies and initiatives for inclusive economic growth among the people of the region.

The President of the ECOWAS commission, Jean-claude Kassi Brou, the Chairman of the Authority and President of Niger Republic Issoufou Mahamadou are participants at the session.

Also at the session is former Nigerian Head of State Yakubu Gowon, and the President of the African Development Bank, Akinwunmi Adesina.

Mohamed Ibn Chambas, this news medium understands, is the Representative of the United Nations (UN) Secretary General, António Guterres, at the session.