Yaya Toure Reveals Player Who Should Have Won Ballon d’Or Ahead Of Messi

Former Ivory Coast international, Yaya Toure, has chosen Liverpool forward, Sadio Mane as the player who should have won the 2019 Ballon d’Or ahead of Barcelona captain, Lionel Messi.

The award ceremony which took place earlier in the month saw Mane finish in fourth behind Lionel Messi, Virgil van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 27-year-old has enjoyed a fine 2019, scoring 54 goals for club and country last season, as he helped Jurgen Klopp’s men to win the 2018/2019 UEFA Champions League.

Mane also led Senegal to second place at AFCON and Toure insists the forward would have landed the award ahead of Messi, adding that it was a ‘shame’ for him not to win the top individual prize.

“To be honest, he [Sadio Mane] deserved to win the Ballon d’Or first,” Toure said while speaking in Doha at the Club World Cup as a guest of FIFA.

“In Africa, we don’t see any better players than him.

“Did you see the votes? Did you see what he did in the last year, how many goals he scored, what he achieved with Liverpool?

“For me it is a shame when a team wins this trophy [the Champions League] and the winner of the Ballon d’Or is not coming from there.”