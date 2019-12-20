Wizkid Vs COZA: Linda Ikeji Reacts, Slams Singer

Moments after Wizkid appeared to have blasted Biodun Fatoyinbo of Commomwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) popular blogger Linda Ikeji has attacked the award-winning star for describing him as “fake pastor”

Concise News earlier reported that Wizkid took to his Twitter handle to rant that he does not endorse any pastor, after a doctored video surfaced online where he allegedly promoted a programme for the church.

Recall that Tiwa Savage and Davido also received backlashes in the social media community, as many claimed that the singers promoted a church in which the pastor has been accused of rape.

The backlashes came as a result of rape allegation leveled against Fatoyinbo by celebrity photographer, Busola Dakolo, when she was a teenager.

Reacting Wizkid tweeted “Ogun” (god of iron) will kill the “fake” men of God, Starboy no dey endorse no Pastor or church o! Ogun kill u fake pastors!” Wizkid tweeted.

Ikeji who seemed not pleased with Wizkid’s remarks responded, telling the singer he is not a saint either.

” U have no right to say someone is fake, you have to remove those dirts from your eyes first before trying to removr someone’s own.. na only thief dey know thief. You know what I’m talking about” she tweeted.