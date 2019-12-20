What Oyo Monarch Told Senators About Hate Speech Bill

First class monarch, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, has condemned the Senate over the re-introduction of the Hate Speech Bill.

Concise News reports that hate speech bill, which seeks to regulate and punish people who make unguarded statements was recently re-introduced by Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi.

But, the monarch, while speaking at a book presentation and platinum recognition as parts of activities marking the 70th anniversary of the Nigerian Tribune titles, insisted that anyone who doesn’t want to be criticised has no business in politics and government.

Oba Adeyemi at the event challenged lawyers and other professionals not to allow the bill to sail through, saying death penalty should not be the punishment for abuse.

He said, “Gradually to an offence of hate speech that attracts penalty of death. If I have not killed anyone; and I give an opinion that is contrary to the government’s, will it be a sufficient reason for me to be charged for death penalty? Where are the lawyers in Nigeria? Constitutional lawyers in Nigeria, where are they? Can’t they speak up? Chief Olowu, you are here.

“Nobody is speaking up. If you don’t want to be criticised, then you don’t have to be in government. My friend Chief Nnamdi Azikiwe has a peculiar character and I wish he could continue to learn about the Constitutional lesson from Chief Obafemi Awolowo in his reply to Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe. We have quotation and quotations from this literate man. I have read almost all his books, published. They are in my library. I can go on and on citing instances. During the Constitutional conferences held in the 50s at Lancaster House, three giants from the country postulated different approaches to the Nigerian Independence. Sir Ahmadu Bello said North is for Northerners; East for Easterners and West for the Westerners. Azikiwe said, there should be one Constitution, one Country, one destiny.

“Awolowo rose up and said No! We are not talking about the Constitution that will be suitable for Nigeria. But what is suitable for Nigeria is when you have a multi lingual, multi national and multi religious country with diverse races. That before independence the whole school we had on ground was 123 for the whole of the North while the South had 5,000 schools. There is no way. That illiterate will continue to govern the literate people. It cannot work and it will not work.

“Awolowo projected what will be the question of North East, North Central. That of you don’t educate the people, the Almanjiri will become bandits. Today, in Zamfara and Yobe, the governments are now subjected to banditry. And they are exchanging these bandits, giving them money. That is a collapse of governance and government.

“How can we have stability in the country when half of the country are governed by illiterates? When banditry has taken over the governance? Surely there cannot be peace in the country. And tell me, Editors are here. When you said you have technically defeated Boko Haram, what is the technicality in defeat?

“Either we agree we have not been able to subdue them and admit it. Now, they are quoting United Nations figures for us. And our government is telling them we are not under America or UK but we are going there to loan money from them. Surely, something must be done to take a queue from this man.

“If he is not an angel, then he must be in the right side of God. We must be able to support this newspaper. It is a paper of courage; a newspaper that was set up for equity, justice and fair play.”

Others at the event include former Chief of Army Staff, General Theophilus Danjuma, foremost Afenifere leader, Chief Rueben Fasoranti, foremost Legal luminary, Chief Afe Babalola, former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbega Daniel, former Secretary to Oyo state Government, Chief Michael Koleosho and Group Managing Director of Odu’a Investment Company Limited, Mr. Adewale Raji.

Others at the event were; the Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Professor Olu Akinkugbe, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, daughters of the Premier of defunct Western region, Chief Obafemi Awolowo; Mrs. Tola Oyediran and Dr. Adetokunbo Awolowo-Dosumu Editor in Chief of Nigerian Tribune, Mr. Edward Dickson.