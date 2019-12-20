What Ljungberg Said After Mikel Arteta’s Appointment As Arsenal Boss

Former Arsenal interim head coach Freddie Ljungberg Friday urged the club’s faithful to rally behind new head coach Mikel Arteta, Concise News reports.

Arteta returns to the Emirates as head coach after penning a three-and-a-half-year deal with the struggling north London side.

The Spaniard leaves his position as Manchester City assistant manager and replaces Ljungberg, who took over as interim head coach after Unai Emery’s sacking at the end of November.

Under the Swede, who oversaw five matches, the Gunners recorded two draws, two defeats and one win to stay in 10th position in the Premier League table.

“The message from me is still the same, get behind us and support the team! It’s been an honour to have helped the club I love for the last few weeks and I am excited to work with @m8artetaand his staff moving forwards,” Ljungberg, a member of Arsenal’s ‘invincibles’ team of 2004, tweeted Friday evening.