What Lawan Said During Condolence Visit To Uwajumogu’s Family

Senate President Ahmad Lawan on Thursday led a delegation of the Senate to the Abuja home of late Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu, who died on Wednesday.

The delegation, which included the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege and some other principal officers of the Senate, condoled with the wife of the late Senator, Helen Uwajumogu and other family members.

Speaking at the occasion, Lawan said that the Senate will protect the ideals of late Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu which he stood for during his stint as the lawmaker representing Imo North Senatorial District at the National Assembly.

Lawan said: “We represent Nigerians. The responsibility of ensuring that our people are protected, supported and promoted will continue to be our guiding light and ideal, because this is something that he worked very hard for and believed in.

“This delegation is a delegation from the Senate, and I want to assure this family that we will be in this grief with you, and when you arrange for the funeral, please let us be informed of the arrangements.”

The Senate President added that all through Uwajumogu’s sojourn in the Senate, he remained committed to serving Nigerians and its citizens.

Lawan informed the family that the Senate will appoint one of its own to liaise with the family in making arrangements for the funeral of the deceased lawmaker.

The Senate President while signing the condolence register at the family’s residence wrote: “Our Distinguished Colleague and brother, you believed that, as senators, we should always protect our people.”

“We, your colleagues, will certainly remain focused on this ideal. We shall be alive to the task of protecting Nigerians wherever they are.

“Adieu, the quintessential legislator per excellence,” Lawan added.

Other members of the Senate Leadership on the delegation include Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi; Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe; Deputy Chief Whip, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, and Deputy Minority Whip, Sahabi Alhaji Ya’u.

Senators on the delegation are: Chairman, Senate Committee on Tourism, Rochas Okorocha; Chairman, Committee on Appropriations, Jibrin Barau; Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Opeyemi Bamidele; Senator Aishatu Ahmed (APC, Adamawa Central), and Abdulfatai Buhari (APC, Oyo North).

Earlier, the Senate President while speaking to correspondents at the National Assembly, moments after the upper chamber adjourned, described the death of the lawmaker on Wednesday as a huge loss to the National Assembly and Nigeria.