What Buhari Told APC Govs After Supreme Court Verdicts

President Muhammadu Buhari has told governors elected under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to start fulfilling their campaign promises to their people.

Concise News had reported that the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the election of eight governors, including five of the ruling party.

They are Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna), Bello Masari (Katsina), and Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa).

In a statement on Friday, Buhari congratulated the governors and said the victories are rewards for the “patient legal battles to defend your mandates.”

The president said he is pleased that the governors utilised the court to peacefully defend the mandate given to them by the people.

Buhari, however, urged the governors to work hard and deliver good governance to the people.

He urged the governors to desist from seeing “their challengers as enemies because they were exercising their democratic rights by going to the courts to seek redress.”

“I am pleased and proud that you have successfully concluded your legal battles, and now is the time to concentrate fully on fulfilling your campaign promises after the distractions caused by the litigation.

“One of the great things about democracy is that it gives us avenues for redress through the courts. I am pleased that you used this opportunity to defend your mandates.

“With the legal battle now over, it is my hope that you won’t rest on your oars. You should work ever harder to deliver good governance in the next remaining four years of your tenure. I wish you God’s guidance, more wisdom and good health in the performance of your exalted responsibilities,” the statement read.