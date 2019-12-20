VIP Stage Collapses As Fireboy DML Performs Hit Single ‘Scatter’

Quite a number of people were injured during Nativeland concert, as sensational singer, Fireboy DML, was performing his hit song “Scatter”.

Concise News understands that the incident occurred when the VIP section fell apart during the concert which was held on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at the Muri Okunola park, Lagos.

Speaking on the incident in the early hours of Friday, Fireboy took to his Twitter handle to express his displeasure that things did not go right.

“Things didn’t exactly go right at NATIVELAND ‘19 but i’m glad we could still vibe and have fun — massive thanks to all of you that came out for me and quick recovery to those that got hurt at the stampede. Love and blessings 🙏🏾❤️,” he said.

Also speaking was Naira Marley, who tweeted “Everybody was sad and upset, Stepped in the building had to control the crowd and put a smile back on my peoples face #NATIVELAND19.”

In the same vein, the organizers of the show have also issued a statement to explain what led to the incident.

The 2019 edition is the fourth in the series with headliners like Naira Marley, Santi and Rema.