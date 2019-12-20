Trump Demands Immediate impeachment Trial In Senate

U.S. President Donald Trump said that he wanted the Senate to launch the impeachment trial immediately, Concise News reports.

Trump made this known on his Twitter page late on Thursday.

“So after the Democrats gave me no Due Process in the House, no lawyers, no witnesses, no nothing, they now want to tell the Senate how to run their trial.

“Actually, they have zero proof of anything, they will never even show up.

“They want out. I want an immediate trial!” Trump wrote.

On Wednesday, Trump became the third president in U.S. history to be impeached when the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives voted to find him guilty of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress