Tony Tetuila, Tic Tac Slam Wizkid With $82,000 Lawsuit

Nigerian artiste, Tony Tetuila and Ghanaian musician Tic Tac, have reportedly sued starboy, Wizkid over copyright infringement, thereby demanding $82,000 in compensation, Concise News understands.

Tic Tac had during a recent interview, accused Wizkid of remixing one of his old songs “Fefe Ne Efe” featuring Tony Tetuila which was released 15 years ago without his approval.

He attested that the “Joro” singer had made use of his chorus on DJ Tunez’s song titled ‘Gbese’.

Tic Tac however, stated that Wizkid’s management was contacted, as regards the issue and an agreement was reached but he is yet to get a response from them.

He said: “As a matter of fact, the lawyers are working on it. There have been some discussions… if they don’t pay of course I will sue them. Some figures mentioned but, there are some other things going on”

But according to reports, the singers have now demanded $82,000 in compensation and are seeking 35% of both digital sales and royalties DJ Tunez and Wizkid received from the song.