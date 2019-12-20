Tonto Dikeh, Bobrisky Celebrate Four Years Of Friendship

Among well-known celebrities’ friendships is that of Nollywood screen diva Tonto Dikeh and cross-dresser Bobrisky who have proven people wrong by maintaining theirs, despite backlashes from many.

Concise News reports that Tonto and Bobrisky celebrated their four years of friendship on Friday, December 20 and they have taken to Instagram to celebrate their anniversary.

The actress and mother of one, who shared Bobrisky’s video, wrote “4years of an amazing friendship with you.. I lack words but Bob you are truly the best person I have ever met, you love, you Care, you motivate me to be more and do more..

“I can’t thank God enough for giving me a soul as sweet as yours.. This is our journey, the world don’t need to understand it.

“I wish you happiness, Love, A good family in d future, I wish you more money than I have even seen, More endorsement than I have gotten, More success than I could ever aim for..

“I know I love you cause I pray for you more than I pray for me.. HAPPY 4years of the best Love my CRAZY FRIEND @bobrisky222

#BOBI TOH RISKY #BESTIE #THIS IS WHAT LOYALTY LOOKS LIKE”