Afro-dancehall artiste, Timaya is arguably one of Nigeria’s most stylish celebrities with a unique fashion sense, but he seems not pleased with how he is ranked alongside others on top lists.

Concise News reports that so many blogs and other media outfits come up with such list, as a form of recognition for the entertainers.

But, Timaya, in a video on his Instagram handle sent a strict warning to blogs who come up with list of celebrties who they feel fit into the positions.

According to the “Sanko” crooner, most of others who top the list do not wear original stuffs and are even friends with fashion designers.

He said “Blogs, don’t put me on the list of most stylish celebrities of the year anymore, I don’t like it, all these your celebrities, musicians or whatsoever you compare me to, they’re friends with tailors, they don’t even wear original stuffs abeg, thank you”

Timaya is best known for his hit singles “Bum Bum”, “Sexy Ladies”, and “Malonogede,” in 2012.